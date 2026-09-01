Tamil Nadu Warns Medical Colleges Of Strict Action Over Excess MBBS Fees; 11 Complaints Under Probe | File Pic

Chennai, Sep 1: Strict action will be initiated against medical colleges charging fees in violation of prescribed norms, Tamil Nadu Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare K G Arunraj warned in the state assembly on Tuesday.

Raising the issue during the Assembly session, AIADMK member Agri S S Krishnamoorthy stated that the National Medical Commission (NMC) had issued a public notice stipulating that all medical institutions, including private colleges and self-financing universities, must collect tuition fees for MBBS courses strictly for a duration of 4.5 years only.

Read Also UPSSSC Extends PET 2026 Application Deadline Till September 7

However, he claimed that several private educational institutions in Tamil Nadu were collecting fees for 5.5 years, causing severe financial strain on medical students and parents.

Accordingly, the former minister urged the government to intervene and resolve the issue immediately.

Read Also MPSC Drug Inspector Paper Leak Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Rutuja Patil From Nandurbar

Probe into fee complaints

Responding to the concern, the minister said, "Complaints regarding overcharging of fees surface year after year. We have been receiving grievances from both parents and students in this regard. So far, 11 formal complaints have been received. New committees have been constituted to investigate these allegations, and a proper probe is currently underway. Strict legal action will definitely be taken against private colleges that collect excess fees in violation of the rules".

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)