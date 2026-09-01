MPSC Drug Inspector Paper Leak Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Rutuja Patil From Nandurbar | AI

Mumbai: In a major development in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector examination paper leak case, the Property Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested accused Rutuja Patil from her residence in Nandurbar.

Meanwhile, the police custody of the six accused arrested earlier in the case is set to end tomorrow. They will be produced before the Sessions Court tomorrow.

Six Accused Already In Custody

The accused currently in custody are Vishweshwar Dattatray Nakate (35), Assistant Section Officer, MPSC; Abhijit Ganpatrao Lendwe (38), Under Secretary, MPSC; Gopal Bhatu/Bhatt Marathe (37), Assistant Section Officer, MPSC; Pravin Dilip Patil (40), Director of Kautilya Academy, Nandurbar; Amrit Namdev Patil (55); and Lokesh alias Gaurav Rajendra Patil (24).

Police are also searching for Mayur Thackeray, who is wanted in connection with the case.

Rutuja Patil Linked To Accused

According to the police, Amrit Patil is Rutuja Patil's father. The Drug Inspector, Group-B examination under the Food and Drug Administration cadre was conducted by the MPSC on March 22, 2026. The results were declared in July, but the examination was subsequently cancelled after the question paper leak came to light.

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Recruitment held after 10 years

The recruitment for the post of Drug Inspector was conducted after a gap of nearly 10 years. The examination was held for 154 Drug Inspector posts, with around 40,000 candidates from across Maharashtra appearing for the competitive examination.

The paper leak has raised serious questions over the validity of the examination. Following the cancellation of the original examination, there is a possibility that the MPSC may conduct a fresh examination for the posts.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is continuing its investigation to establish the entire chain behind the alleged leak, including the role of the accused and the manner in which the question paper was obtained and circulated.

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