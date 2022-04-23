Tamil Nadu varsities Vice-Chancellors conference to be held on April 25-26

Chennai: On April 25, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi will inaugurate a two-day conference of the state's vice chancellors.

Ideas and action plans for India's role in the emerging new world order, as well as India's goal of becoming world leader by 2047, will be discussed at the conference, according to an official release issued on Saturday.

Special addresses will be given by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar and Zoho Corporation Chief Executive Officer Sridhar Vembu at the conference.

The conference will be attended by the vice-chancellors of all state universities, central universities, and private universities in Tamil Nadu.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 05:15 PM IST