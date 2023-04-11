Tamil Nadu student invents eyeglasses to prevent drivers from falling asleep while driving

eyeglasses to prevent drivers from falling asleep while driving | Representational, i-stock

Virudhunagar: A student from Tamil Nadu has created a unique type of eye-glasses with sensors which prevents drivers from falling asleep while driving. Thus, the device will be effective for reducing road accidents at night.

A third-year Polytechnic student, Venkatesh from Vellaichamy Nadar Polytechnic College in Virudhunagar district exhibited his invention at a private hall in Virudhunagar district on April 8, Reports News 18.

Venkatesh said that after being exhibited in Delhi, it is now being showcased here. "These glasses can be used by drivers and night laborers to keep their eyes open while working," said the designer of the glasses.

While other students were also showcasing their models at the event, but the pair of glasses designed to prevent drowsiness was the piece of attraction for everyone out there.

“The sensor-equipped mirror is designed to emit a sound two seconds after the driver closes their eyelids, which will awaken them. The device is designed to automatically stop the sound after two seconds of waking up," explained the budding engineer.

The student expressed hope that in the future, these glasses could be connected to the vehicle, and models could be developed that would automatically stop the engine after sounding the alarm.

This device would also be helpful for watchmen who work during night.