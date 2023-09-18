 Tamil Nadu Shocker: Teen Girl Suffers From Food Poisoning After Eating Shawarma; Dies
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A 14-year-old girl student in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal died after eating chicken shawarma on Monday. As per media reports, the student's family had gone out and while returning home, they bought food from a hotel. The food was shared among the student (Kalaiyarasi) her father, mother, a younger brother and uncle, aunt. On Saturday night, the whole family was out, and they bought parcels of food, including shawarma.

The report further revealed that after eating the food they all started vomiting after a severe stomach pain. Following which they went to the nearby hospital and were admitted there.

The family survived the horrendous food except the girl who died on Monday. The local Police has sent her body for postmortem and other members of the family have been referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital for further treatment. The Police has also registered a case against the hotel and the investigation is going on.

As per the reports, 13 medical students also complained of food poisoning on the same night after eating shawarma at the same hotel.

Follow us on

