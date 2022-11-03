Tamil Nadu schools closed today due to heavy rains? Read details here

Representational image | PTI

Chennai: Various regions across Tamil Nadu are witnessing heavy rainfall due to which the state government announced the closure of schools across the state. Chennai, Vellore, Kanjipuram, Vilupuram, Chengalpattu, etc, are the regions in the state which witnessed schools being closed.

The Regional Meteorological Department had predicted that heavy rainfall will occur in Chennai on November 2, while adjoining districts were also supposed to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Chennai is also waterlogged at the moment with the authorities trying resolve the issue though commute has remained a problem. The capital city received 205.47 mm of rainfall between October 31 to November 2, according to media reports.

Due to heavy rains, schools in Chennai, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Chengalpattu were closed on November 2, except for Tiruppathar, where classes for students studying till class 8 were not conducted.

Will schools in Tamil Nadu remain open tomorrow for students?

Tamil Nadu schools will remain open today, as per media reports in the state though caution can be exercised by students and parents about the same.