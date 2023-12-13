Tamil Nadu: School Principal Faces Charges For Forcing Dalit Student To Pick Stone From Toilet

Representative Image

In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage, the principal of a government school in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district has been booked for allegedly compelling an eight-year-old Dalit student to retrieve a stone from a toilet on campus. The accused, identified as Ponrani from the Saiva Vellalar (Forward Caste) community, purportedly justified the act by claiming it was a task suited for the student's community.

Incident Details and Legal Response

As per the reports, Tirunelveli (Rural) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anantha Raj M disclosed that the incident transpired on December 6, prompting the child to report the ordeal to his parents. Subsequently, the mother filed a formal complaint against Ponrani on December 9. An FIR was swiftly registered on the same day, invoking Section 31(r) of the Prevention of Atrocities Against Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Act and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. However, the principal remains at large, with ongoing preliminary investigations, according to DSP Anantha Raj.

Caste-Based Crimes in Tirunelveli

This case adds to the alarming trend of caste-based crimes in Tirunelveli district. Notably, in November, six individuals from the Maravar community (Other Backward Class) were apprehended for assaulting and degrading two Dalit youths near the Thamirabarani River. A comprehensive investigation is underway as authorities grapple with the persistence of caste atrocities in the region, despite political promises of social justice.