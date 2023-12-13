 Tamil Nadu: School Principal Faces Charges For Forcing Dalit Student To Pick Stone From Toilet
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTamil Nadu: School Principal Faces Charges For Forcing Dalit Student To Pick Stone From Toilet

Tamil Nadu: School Principal Faces Charges For Forcing Dalit Student To Pick Stone From Toilet

In Tamil Nadu, a school principal is accused of compelling a Dalit student to retrieve a stone from a toilet, highlighting the ongoing obstacles related to caste-based discrimination in the area.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 05:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage, the principal of a government school in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district has been booked for allegedly compelling an eight-year-old Dalit student to retrieve a stone from a toilet on campus. The accused, identified as Ponrani from the Saiva Vellalar (Forward Caste) community, purportedly justified the act by claiming it was a task suited for the student's community.

Incident Details and Legal Response

As per the reports, Tirunelveli (Rural) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anantha Raj M disclosed that the incident transpired on December 6, prompting the child to report the ordeal to his parents. Subsequently, the mother filed a formal complaint against Ponrani on December 9. An FIR was swiftly registered on the same day, invoking Section 31(r) of the Prevention of Atrocities Against Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Act and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. However, the principal remains at large, with ongoing preliminary investigations, according to DSP Anantha Raj.

Caste-Based Crimes in Tirunelveli

This case adds to the alarming trend of caste-based crimes in Tirunelveli district. Notably, in November, six individuals from the Maravar community (Other Backward Class) were apprehended for assaulting and degrading two Dalit youths near the Thamirabarani River. A comprehensive investigation is underway as authorities grapple with the persistence of caste atrocities in the region, despite political promises of social justice.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu Announces Holiday For Schools, Colleges In 4 Districts On Tuesday (Dec 5) Due To Cyclone...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: School Principal Faces Charges For Forcing Dalit Student To Pick Stone From Toilet

Tamil Nadu: School Principal Faces Charges For Forcing Dalit Student To Pick Stone From Toilet

Apply For Indian Student Visa For US In 5 Easy Steps

Apply For Indian Student Visa For US In 5 Easy Steps

Canada Doubles Financial Requirement for International Students; No Extension On Work Permit

Canada Doubles Financial Requirement for International Students; No Extension On Work Permit

IIT Madras Surpasses Placement Goals Despite Cyclone Challenges

IIT Madras Surpasses Placement Goals Despite Cyclone Challenges

Private College Principal Accused of Harassment by Students in Jeypore, Odisha

Private College Principal Accused of Harassment by Students in Jeypore, Odisha