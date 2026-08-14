Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 Seat Matrix Released For MBBS And BDS Admissions; Download PDF At tnmedicalselection.net

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu, has released the seat matrix for the NEET UG counselling 2026. The seat matrix includes details of MBBS and BDS seats available for admission across medical and dental colleges in the state.

Candidates who have registered for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling can check the seat matrix through the official website, tnmedicalselection.net. The counselling registration process began on June 29, 2026, and concluded on July 23, 2026.

The Selection Committee has published the seat matrix documents for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates can check the vacancy details for MBBS and BDS courses through the PDFs available on the official website.

The documents include the tentative special category vacancy position for MBBS/BDS courses and the tentative vacancy position under the 7.5% reservation for Tamil Nadu government school candidates, as of August 13, 2026.

Candidates should carefully check the seat availability and reservation details before proceeding with the counselling process.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026: How to Check Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 Seat Matrix

Candidates can follow these steps to download the TN NEET UG 2026 seat matrix:

Step 1: Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net

Step 2: Click on the 'Notifications' or 'View All' section.

Step 3: Look for the notification related to the NEET UG 2026 seat matrix.

Step 4: Click on the relevant MBBS/BDS seat matrix PDF.

Step 5: Check the college-wise and category-wise seat details.

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026: Documents Required

Candidates should keep the following documents ready for the counselling and admission process:

Aadhaar Card

Community Certificate, if applicable

Ration Card

Passport, if applicable

NEET UG 2026 scorecard/result

NEET UG 2026 admit card

Class 10 and Class 11 marksheets

Class 12 marksheet or equivalent certificate

Bonafide certificate confirming that the candidate studied from Class 6 to Class 12 in a school in Tamil Nadu, wherever applicable

Transfer Certificate from the last school attended or a bonafide certificate from the institution where the candidate is currently studying

Nativity Certificate, where applicable, for candidates who are natives of Tamil Nadu but completed Classes 6 to 12 in an institution outside the state

Candidates are advised to verify the eligibility requirements and document specifications on the official counselling website before appearing for the admission process.