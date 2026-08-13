NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Revises Round 1 Schedule, Registration Till August 15; Result On August 19

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the NEET UG 2026 counselling Round 1 schedule for the academic year 2026. The revised schedule covers the online counselling allotment process for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100% seats of deemed and central universities, AFMC, AIIMS institutes and JIPMER (Puducherry and Karaikal) for MBBS, BDS and B.Sc Nursing courses.

As per the revised schedule, the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 registration and payment process will continue till August 15, 2026. Candidates can complete their registration by 2 PM on August 15, while the payment facility will remain available until 5 PM on the same day, as per Server Time.

Direct Link To Check Notice

Direct Link for Registration

The NEET UG 2026 Round 1 choice filling and locking process will continue till August 17, 2026. The seat allotment process will be conducted on August 18, while the Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 19, 2026.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

The notice released on the official website displays the online counselling allotment process for NEET 15% AIQ and 100% deemed/central universities, AFMC/AIIMS institutes/JIPMER (Puducherry & Karaikal) for MBBS, BDS, and B.Sc. nursing courses for the academic year 2026. The dates are as follows:

Registration and Payment: August 5 to August 15, 2026

Last date for registration: August 15, 2026, up to 2 PM

Last date for payment: August 15, 2026, up to 5 PM

Choice Filling: August 6 to August 17, 2026

Last date for choice filling: August 17, 2026, up to 6 PM

Choice Locking: August 17, 2026, from 10 AM to 6 PM

Processing of Seat Allotment: August 18, 2026

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 19, 2026

Reporting and Joining: August 20 to August 25, 2026

Verification of Joined Candidates' Data by Institutes: August 26, 2026

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Candidates who have not yet completed the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official MCC counselling website

Step 2: Click on the UG Medical Counselling 2026 link.

Step 3: Register using the required NEET UG 2026 application details.

Step 4: Enter the required personal and academic information.

Step 5: Pay the counselling fee online.

Step 6: Complete the choice-filling process by selecting preferred colleges and courses.

Step 7: Lock the choices within the specified deadline.

Step 8: Submit and save the completed counselling form for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the revised MCC NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule and complete each stage within the specified deadline.