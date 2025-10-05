 Tamil Nadu Moves Supreme Court Against Governor’s Decision On Kalaignar University Bill
The state government has sought direction from the top court to declare the governor's decision and "all consequential acts arising therefrom" as illegal, patently unconstitutional, and void ab-initio.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court | PTI

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against the governor's decision to reserve the Kalaignar University Bill, 2025 for the consideration of the President instead of granting assent to the proposed law as advised by the state Cabinet.

It has also sought the court to direct the governor to act under Article 200 (grant of assent) of the Constitution in accordance with the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi had earlier reserved for President Droupadi Murmu's consideration the Kalaignar University Bill, which was passed by the state legislative assembly earlier this year.

The Bill proposes the establishment of Kalaignar University in Kumbakonam by bifurcating Bharathidasan University, aiming to cater to the higher education needs of students in Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, and Tiruvarur districts.

It is named after former chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, father of incumbent Chief Minister M K Stalin. Once approved, Stalin will serve as its first Vice Chancellor.

The bill is one of two referred to the President by the governor. The second seeks to amend the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University Act to empower the state government to appoint and remove the vice chancellor of the sports university, the official said.

Both bills were passed by the assembly in April and subsequently sent to the governor for assent. State Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan had earlier announced that the new university would commence operations from the 2025-26 academic year.

However, the delay in obtaining assent has hindered the inauguration, the official added.

