Tamil Nadu HSC +2 results to be out on May 8 at dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2023 | FP photo

Chennai: Tamil Nadu class 12th board examination results date has been announced by has announced the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE).

The TN Board results 2023 can be checked at

dge.tn.gov.in

apply1.tndge.org

tnresults.nic.in

As per the latest announcement, the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) plus two results will be declared on May 8 at 9.30 AM.

The results will be out on the official website tnresults.nic.in. The link will be activated after the results are announced.

“HSE(+2) results are expected on Monday, 8th May 2023, at 9:30 AM,” the official website stated.

As per the schedule, the results for TN HSE +2 will be released by the School Education Minister of Tamil Nadu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi through a press conference.

The conference will be held at the Anna Centenary Library.

The TN board had earlier announced to publish the Tamil Nadu 12th results on May 5. However, it later postponed the Tamil Nadu Class 12 result date due to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) exam.

As per reports, the state teachers associations requested the education minister to postpone the 12th result 2023 date for the public exam as it would impact students performance in the NEET UG exam 2023.

Students can access their results online by entering their roll number or any additional credentials that were requested. These credentials will be written on the admit cards or hall tickets of the students.