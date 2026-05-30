Tamil Nadu Extends Free Bus Pass Scheme For Students Amid School Reopening | file pic

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has said that it will continue to implement the free bus pass scheme for school and college students in the state from this year. The Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had informed the assembly that his government will continue to implement existing welfare schemes, launched by previous regimes.

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State Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban, in a statement on Saturday, said schools across Tamil Nadu will reopen from June 4 and subsequently government arts and science colleges, government dental colleges, and government industrial training institutes are also scheduled to reopen.

Noting that for the academic year 2026–27, free bus passes for students will be issued at their educational institutions, the Minister said, "arrangements are being made through the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations."

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Taking into account the time required for issuing free bus passes, students are permitted to travel to and from their schools without payment, provided they wear their uniforms, he added.

Similarly, students of government colleges are allowed to travel free of charge by producing their identity card issued by their respective institution.

The Minister said transport department teams comprising senior officials have been appointed across the State to monitor that buses are properly operated for the students. "All Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation conductors and drivers have been given instructions to halt at designated bus stops and ensure safety of students boarding and alighting," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)