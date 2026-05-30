Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Samagra Shiksha 3.0 Fund Utilisation, Emphasises Integrated Education Under NEP 2020 | IANS

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said a detailed review meeting was held regarding the release and utilisation of funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, with a focus on making Samagra Shiksha 3.0 more efficient, transparent and outcome-oriented.

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He said an integrated approach through convergence of key schemes, including Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), PM-POSHAN (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman), Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society (ULLAS), PM-SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) and other flagship programmes, will be undertaken from this year to ensure greater coordination and impact across the school education ecosystem.

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In a post on X, Pradhan said, "Held a detailed review meeting on fund release and utilisation under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, with focus on making Samagra Shiksha 3.0 more efficient, transparent and outcome-oriented. The integrated approach through convergence of SSA, PM-POSHAN, ULLAS, PM-SHRI and other flagship schemes will be undertaken from this year, thereby ensuring greater coordination and impact across the school education ecosystem."

Pradhan also mentioned that the meeting addressed the need for strengthening future Centre-State engagement while promoting the spirit of cooperative federalism.

He highlighted that there will be a renewed emphasis on the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with a focus on innovation, nutrition, skill development, sports, and the arts among students.

The minister asserted that these efforts will be crucial in nurturing empowered learners and building human capital to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Samagra Shiksha scheme is an integrated initiative for school education that covers the entire spectrum from preschool to class XII. The scheme views school education as a continuous process and aligns with the Sustainable Development Goal for Education (SDG-4).

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