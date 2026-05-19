Tamil Nadu Education Department Releases 9 New Textbooks For Classes 1–3 Under Revised Child-Centric Curriculum Focused On Activity-Based Learning | file pic [Representative Image]

Chennai: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan on Monday released nine textbooks in accordance with the new curriculum for students from grades one to three.

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The textbooks have been designed to enable students to learn with ease and understanding, thereby fostering the development of unique individual talents and ensuring the attainment of the expected learning outcomes, an official release here said.

In a bid to promote a child-centric learning approach, the textbooks are designed to facilitate learning through stories, songs, and interactive activities that are highly engaging and appealing to children, thereby enhancing their overall learning capabilities.

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In addition, the textbooks have been created with aesthetically pleasing colour designs and incorporate subject matter that encompasses students' motor skills, socio-emotional skills, values, and life skills, the release said.

Meanwhile, after heading a review meeting of his department, the minister announced that all government, government-aided and private schools will be reopened on June 1 after summer vacation.

The minister also said that the textbooks were dispatched to all the districts and the distribution will begin on the day of schools reopening.

He also instructed that all the free welfare schemes, including distribution of textbooks, notebooks and school bags for 2026-2027 academic year will also be done on the school reopening day itself.

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