CBSE Class 12 Post-Result Process Begins Tomorrow; Students Can Apply For Scanned Answer Books From May 19

CBSE Class 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced that the process for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books for Class 12 students will begin from tomorrow, May 19, 2026. The move comes as part of the board’s post-result support system following the declaration of CBSE Class 12 results earlier this week.

In an official notice issued under “Post Result Declaration Facilities for Students of Class XII – Part 2,” CBSE said it has introduced several student-friendly measures this year, including a major reduction in fees for post-result services such as obtaining answer book copies, verification of issues observed, and re-evaluation.

The board stated that the changes have been made after receiving concerns and representations from students and parents regarding the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system used for evaluating Class 12 answer sheets in the 2026 board examinations.

CBSE Class 12: Schedule And Revised Fees For CBSE Class 12 Post-Result Services

Obtaining Scanned Copy of Evaluated Answer Books

Dates: May 19 to May 22, 2026

Last Time To Apply: 11:59:59 PM

Old Fee: Rs 700

Revised Fee: Rs 100

Verification of Issues Observed

Dates: May 26 to May 29, 2026

Last Time To Apply: 11:59:59 PM

Old Fee: Rs 500

Revised Fee: Rs 100

Re-Evaluation

Fee Earlier: Rs 100 per question

Revised Fee: Rs 25 per question

CBSE has also clarified that the fee paid for re-evaluation will be refunded if there is an increase in marks after the process is completed.

CBSE explains new On Screen Marking system

According to CBSE, the OSM system was introduced to improve standardisation, confidentiality, accuracy, and speed in the evaluation process. The board maintained that the technology-driven system is aimed at making assessment more efficient and transparent.

However, after the results were declared, many students took to social media and other platforms raising queries regarding their marks and the evaluation process. Taking note of these concerns, CBSE said it has decided to continue with a structured post-result mechanism to ensure students have access to grievance redressal options.