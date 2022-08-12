e-Paper Get App

Tamil Nadu: Edu minister visits family of deceased student

Tamil Nadu Education Minister, paid a visit to the home of a 17-year-old girl who committed suicide last month

ANIUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Anbil Mahesh, the Tamil Nadu Education Minister, paid a visit to the home of a 17-year-old girl who committed suicide last month after allegedly being tortured by teachers in Kallakurichi.

Minister Anbil Mahesh is visiting the girl's parents for the first time since the incident.

He paid his respects to the young student. When the minister went to the girl's house, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin called the student's mother.

Taking to Twitter, Mahesh shared pictures from his visit and said, "Chief Minister MK Stalin spoke to girl's parents via phone. CM assured that if there is someone responsible for the death of the student, they will be punished for sure. We will take action on whoever did the wrong thing".

After allegedly being tortured by teachers, a Class 12 student in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi committed suicide.

On July 13, a Class 12 student jumped off her hostel building, sparking violence in parts of Tamil Nadu. According to the girl's suicide note, she was tortured by a teacher.

On July 18, the Madras High Court ordered a second autopsy on the girl who committed suicide after allegedly being harassed by two teachers at her Kallakurichi school.

