Tamil Nadu: CM Felicitates Govt School Students For Qualifying For IITs, IITMs

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday felicitated students from various government schools for qualifying for premier institutions including IITs, IITMs, and other medical colleges.

The Chief Minister distributed laptops and certificates at the Anna Central University on Wednesday.

The number of government school students who have qualified and joined the premier institutes rose significantly when compared to the last academic year.

The number has risen significantly to 247 students in the academic year 2022-23 while only 75 students had qualified in 2022.

Higher Education Department said that six students got admission in Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), 77 in National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) and others by clearing JEE examinations.

Six students have also been admitted to National Forensic University while two students have got admission in Taiwan state university with full scholarships, six students have been admitted to Indian Maritime University, 27 students to the National Institute of Fashion Technology, (NIFT) and Ten students to Indian Institute of Science Education and Research.

However, the number of students who have joined premium medical colleges has dipped.

