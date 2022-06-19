Tamil Nadu Class 10 and 12 results tomorrow at - tnresults.nic.in; learn more

The SSLC (Class 10) and Plus Two (Class 12) results for the year 2022 will be announced tomorrow, June 20 by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE). The state Education Minister will announce the Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th results 2022 during a press conference at Anna Centenary Library. The TN SSLC result 2022 will be revealed at 12 noon, while the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2022 will be announced at 9:30 a.m.

The TN SSLC and TN +2 results 2022 will be available on the official websites tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in after they have been released. Candidates must login with their credentials in order to download their Tamil Nadu board marksheets.

The SSLC exams were held between May 6 and May 30, whereas the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams were taken between May 5 and May 28. This year, more than 25 lakh students took the Tamil Nadu board exams.