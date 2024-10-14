Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2025: SSLC, Class 11, & Class 12 Schedule Released, Check Important Dates Here

IANS

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DoGE) in Chennai has officially released the schedule for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Higher Secondary First Year (+1), and Higher Secondary Second Year (+2) exams today, October 14. The exams for SSLC, Class 11, and Class 12 will take place in March 2025.

Exam Dates for Higher Secondary Second Year (+2)

According to the official announcement, the Tamil Nadu board exams for Class 12 will run from March 3 to March 25, 2025.

Here’s the detailed timetable for the Higher Secondary Second Year (+2):

March 3, 2025: Part I – Tamil, Other Indian Languages

March 6, 2025: Part II – English

March 11, 2025: Part III – Zoology, Commerce, Mathematics, Microbiology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Textiles & Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General).

March 14, 2025: Part III – Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Biochemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering.

March 18, 2025: Part III – Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretarial Practice.

March 21, 2025: Part III – Chemistry, Accountancy, and Geography.

March 25, 2025: Part III – Physics, Economics, and Employability Skills.

Exam Dates for Higher Secondary First Year (+1)

The Class 11 exams will take place from March 5 to March 27, 2025. Here’s the detailed timetable for the Higher Secondary First Year (+1):

March 5, 2025: Part I – Tamil, Other Indian Languages

March 10, 2025: Part II – English

March 13, 2025: Part III – Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Bio-Chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering.

March 17, 2025: Part III – Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretaryship.

March 20, 2025: Part III – Physics, Economics, and Employability Skills.

March 24, 2025: Part III – Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Textiles and Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General).

March 27, 2025: Part III – Chemistry, Accountancy, and Geography.

SSLC Exam Schedule

The Class 10 public exams are scheduled from March 28 to April 15, 2025. Here’s the detailed timetable for the SSLC exams:

March 28, 2025: Part I – Tamil, other language subjects

April 2, 2025: Part II – English

April 4, 2025: Part IV – Optional Language

April 7, 2025: Part III – Mathematics

April 11, 2025: Part III – Science

April 15, 2025: Part III – Social Science

Previous Year Results

During the 2024 board exams, a total of 94.56% of Class 12 students cleared the exam, with girls surpassing boys, achieving a pass percentage of 96.44% compared to boys’ 92.37%. The overall pass percentage for the TN SSLC this year was 91.55%, with 8,94,264 students appearing for the Class 10 examinations, out of which 8,18,743 passed.

The schedule announcement marks an important milestone for students and schools, as they prepare for the upcoming board exams.