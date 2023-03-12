Tamil Nadu 12th Board Exam 2023 begins, click to know more

Tamil Nadu HSC Board Exam 2023 begins from March 13, 2023. | PTI (Representational Image)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu HSC Board Exam 2023 begins from tomorrow, March 13, 2023. Directorate of Government Examinations of Tamil Nadu stated.

Students appearing for their Class 12 exams must carry admit card or hall ticket to the exam centres. Students without admit card and a valid photo ID, won't be allowed to appear in the examination hall.

The exam begins with Languages paper on March 13 and ends with Geography, Accountancy on April 3, 2023.

Tamil Nadu 12th Board Exam 2023 Guidelines

The first 15 minutes will be provided for reading the question paper. From 10.15 onwards only, students can start writing the answers.

Students to carry their admit card and valid photo ID.

Students are advised not to carry electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablet PCs, laptops, digital watches, calculators etc., inside the exam hall.

DGE (DIRECTORATE OF GOVERNMENT EXAMINATIONS) Tamil Nadu will begin the Class 12 Exams from March 13 and Class 10 Exams will be commenced from April 6, 2023 to April 20, 2023.

check the official website of DGE TN to know more.