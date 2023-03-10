e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJ&K Board of School Education reschedules Music exam

J&K Board of School Education reschedules Music exam

The official statement reads, "It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the examination of Music subject of secondary school examination (Class 10th) annual (regular) 2023 of soft zone areas of UT of Jammu and Kashmir shall now be held on March 26, 2023 (Sunday) instead of March 25, 2023."

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
article-image
Music exam of class 10th will now be held on March 26, 2023 | Representational pic

Jammu: J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has rescheduled the class 10th exam date for the Music subject. The board has rescheduled the class 10th Music exam to March 26, which was earlier scheduled for March 25, 2023. The examination for mathematics, painting, art and drawing will be held as per scheduled date, March 25, 2023.

The Jammu and Kashmir class 10th revised exam date notification is available on JKBOSE official website, jkbose.nic.in.

The JKBOSE class 10 exam began on March 9 and will end on April 5.

Here is the list of the exam dates with subjects

March 9 - Agriculture, Apparels, Makeup and Home Furnishing, Automotive, Beauty and Wellness, Health Care, IT and ITES, Media and Entertainment, Physical Education and Sports, Plumbing, Retail, Security,
Telecommunication, Tourism and Hospitality, Electronics and Hardware

March 13 - English

March 16- Hindi, Urdu

March 19- Science (Physics, Chemistry, Life Science), Home Science

March 25- Mathematics, Painting, Art and Drawing

March 26- Music (re-scheduled)

March 31- Additional, Optional subjects Arabic, Kashmiri, Dogri,
Bhoti, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Persian, Sanskrit, Bhoti, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Persian, Sanskrit, Computer Science

April 5 - Social Science (History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Disaster Management and Road Safety Education)

