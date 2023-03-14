Taliban urges its members to attend IIM Kozhikode’s online course as part of ITEC

Taliban nod to IIM India online programme | File pic

New Delhi: The Taliban government has recommended its foreign ministry to attend an online course for a four days period conducted by IIM-Kozhikode as part of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC).

As per the reports, the govt. in Afghanistan has themed the programme, “Immersing with India Thoughts”, which was sent to all internal and provincial offices of the Taliban foreign ministry.

In an office memorandum, the foreign affairs ministry of the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan stated, the Indian embassy in Kabul had informed it of the programme. Those interested and fluent in English could enroll, the office memorandum added.

There has been no official word from either New Delhi or Kabul but the office memorandum from the Afghan ministry has been circulating on social media since Sunday.

“Respected colleagues who are official employees of the ministry and are interested and fluent in English language can register for the programme by using the link https://itecgoi.in/e-itec until 4/3/2023 and officially inform the Institute of Diplomacy about their registration for the educational programme,” the memorandum which is on circulation mentioned.