Afghanistan: High profile Taliban official from Balkh killed in suicide bombing attack; visuals surface

Kabul: A targeted bomb blast in Afghanistan's northern province Balkh on Thursday resulted in the death of its Governor Hajji Mullah Mohammad Daud Mazamil. His office in Mazar-i-Sharif city was on the target, spokesman of Taliban-run government in Kabul confirmed.

A video from the blast site has emerged on social media. As per an IANS report, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. Although the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group - known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province - is a key rival of the Taliban.

The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan's Shiite minority. As per the police, the blast took place at 9.27 a. on the second floor of governor Mazamil's office when a suicide bomber blew himself up, killing himself and two others including the Governor.

Visuals of the blast site has emerged on social media:

First high profile target

"Unfortunately I have received information that Hajji Mullah Mohammad Daud Mazamil was killed in a blast organised by enemies of Islam," Mujahid said in a tweet.

Two more people, including a civilian, were injured in the attack.

This is the first time that the armed elements opposing the Kabul regime has targeted a high profile official since the Taliban assumed power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

