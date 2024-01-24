Symbiosis Institute Of Design Releases SEED 2024 Exam Results, Check How To View Result Here

The Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2024 results have been made public by the Symbiosis Institute of Design. The entrance exam was administered online in a single session on January 14 from 9:30 am to noon.

The shortlisted candidates will then be contacted for a face-to-face meeting. On January 30, the first merit list will subsequently be made public. In order to secure their places, candidates who place on the first merit list will then need to pay the entrance costs. On April 18, the phase 2 merit list will be made public. The first day of classes is scheduled for July.

Applicants who took the admission exam can go to sid.edu.in, the official website, to view their results.

The official website states that the candidate's final selection will be determined by their cumulative performance in the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED), Portfolio Review, PRPI Task, and Personal Interaction. It will also be determined by the information the candidate provided in their application form and their chosen specialization.

How to check?

Visit sid.edu.in to see the official website of Symbiosis Institute of Design.

Navigate to the results page and select the link.

Type in your password and registration number.

The outcome will show up on the display.

Download the file, then print it off for later use.