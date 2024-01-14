Symbiosis Institute of Design Conducts SEED 2024 Entrance Exam Online Today | Pixabay

The Symbiosis Institute of Design is set to conduct the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2024 today in an online mode. Aspirants can download the SEED 2024 admit card by logging in with their ID and password on the official website, sid.edu.in.

The SEED 2024 admit card will contain crucial details, including the candidate's name, application number, roll number, photograph, signature, and exam day instructions. Candidates are required to bring the SEED 2024 admit card along with a valid identity card such as Aadhar card, voter’s card, driver’s license, passport, or PAN card.

Details about the exam, dates

The SEED 2024 exam is scheduled for a duration of one hour, taking place between 11 am and 4 pm through online proctored mode. Participants can access the exam through their laptops or personal computers. The exam pattern will encompass multiple-choice questions, match the columns, fill in the blanks, and include image-based and comprehension-based questions.

The evaluation for admission into the Symbiosis Institute of Design will consider the candidate's cumulative performance in SEED, portfolio review, PRPI task, and personal interaction. Final selection will also take into account information provided in the application form and the chosen specialization.

Key dates for SEED 2024 include the release of results on January 24, declaration of the SEED Shortlist for PRPI on January 30, and slot booking for personal interaction from January 30 to February 5. The program is tentatively scheduled to commence in July 2024.