Symbiosis College Professor Suspended, Arrested For Objectionable Comments About Gods During Class XII Lecture

Pune: A professor at Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, Ashok Sopan Dhole, has been suspended for making inflammatory remark about gods during a Class XII lecture.

Professor Ashok Dhole allegedly made objectionable comments about deities which was recorded without his knowledge. The video allegedly went viral on social media.

Dhole was arrested and an FIR has been registered under IPC Section 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) at the Deccan police station.

Prompt action by college administration

The college administration suspended Professor Ashok Dhole. Rishikesh Soman, the Principle of Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, stated that immediate action was taken after the incident came to their notice. The professor had been associated with the college for 18 years.

Senior PI Vipin Hasabnis of Deccan Police Station confirmed that the accused, Ashok Dhole, has been arrested and will be produced in court for further legal proceedings.

This incident has sparked a debate about freedom of speech and the responsibility of educators to maintain a harmonious environment in educational institutions. The investigation committee formed by the college is likely to look into the matter to understand the full context of the professor's remarks and to determine appropriate actions moving forward.