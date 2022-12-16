Sydenham College's Brouhaha Day 1 leaves everyone in awe

Brouhaha fest by Sydenham College |

Mumbai: As Sydenham's annual fest, Brouhaha's Day 1 comes to an end, participation from different colleges left all shook and we felt nothing but gratitude. The crowd of candidates were all fired up to take part in a range of events like radium cricket and chess to rap battles and treasure hunt. We came up with the most nerve wrecking activities to make the event as enjoyable as possible. Raagmataz being one of our most liked events, surely did steal a lot of hearts. Students filled with auditorium with immense energy and love, while participants expressed their emotions through dance. From realistic approach concepts to the Bollywood tadka, they left no stones unturned. Our judge giving a performance was the cherry on the top. The crowd from all over Mumbai showcasing their hidden talents left the crowd awestruck. gave us so much Inspiration for the upcoming cultural fests and we can’t thank them enough for the guidance throughout.

The cheerful audience hyping up the teams in tug of war to checking out the difference stalls set up paid off our tiresome work of getting sponsors and helped us live up to the expectations of people for organizing the first event after the big break. Everyone from today’s event is taking home a core memory of the international pop singer Akash Ahuja performing for the first time in Mumbai after New York. Him being associated to the wiz media and engaging with the crowd so well was as a pleasurable sight as a beautiful sunset after a sunny exhausting day.