Mumbai: Sydenham College’s Brouhaha 2022 festival set to kickstart tomorrow

Sydenham College's students are all set to bring in the celebrations of Brouhaha 2022 |

Mumbai: City’s Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics will kick things off with its annual fest Brouhaha - Organized Chaos on December 15 and 16, 2022.

The inter-college fest will be celebrated after a pause– which lasted for the past two years, owing to the pandemic.

The festival dates back to the year 1985 and was formerly referred to as the ‘Rainbow Lane’ until its name was changed in 1993 to Brouhaha, which means organised chaos.

This year's theme of Brouhaha is Ananta, a word of Sanskrit origin that signifies the conceptualisation of something which expands into infinity. Just as the theme suggests, there is a variety of competitions prepared, where participants from over 70 colleges will display their talents across 28 events. Amongst the horde of contests expected, the most anticipated ones are Brahmastra, Hustle se Haasil and the Synchronised Music Battle. Other than the contests, there shall be an extensive arrangement of food stalls, and other fun activities to partake in, sponsored by several companies such as Zebronics and Iron World Gym.

The college, having been established over 105 years ago, has been one of the front runners in the field of commerce education not just in India, but in the entirety of the Asian continent. Apart from being recognised as a top college to further one's education, Sydenham also boasts a circle of well-reputed alumni in diverse disciplines.

As the dates approach, the students of the college gear up for the chaotic two days amidst their other commitments. From the assembling of the stage setup to the countless mic checks, everything has been set in motion to make this event noteworthy.