 Swedish Education Fair To Be Organised In Chennai; Register Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSwedish Education Fair To Be Organised In Chennai; Register Here

Swedish Education Fair To Be Organised In Chennai; Register Here

Aspirants will get first-hand information from the representatives of Swedish universities, such as Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) and University of Jonkoping, about various postgraduate (PG) programmes.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 08:43 PM IST
article-image
Swedish Education Fair To Be Organised In Chennai; Register Here For Free | File (representational pic)

The Embassy of Sweden in India, the Consulate General of Sweden in Mumbai and the Office of Science and Innovation in New Delhi in partnership with Nordic Centre India, is organising an education fair for students in Chennai on Tuesday, November 21.

A delegation of Swedish higher education and research representatives will talk about opportunities available for students. Aspirants will get first-hand information from the representatives of Swedish universities, such as Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) and University of Jonkoping, about various postgraduate (PG) programmes.

Register here for free

Read Also
Jharkhand education minister dies in Chennai, CM Hemant Soren confirms the news
article-image

There will also be a free counselling session for the students with more information on scholarships, visa opportunities, and student life in the Nordic nation. The Swedish Alumni Network India will also help students get in touch with Swedish alumni in India.

The fair will be held at Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels at 6 p.m.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Students Eagerly Embrace Higher Education Initiatives, Says UGC Secretary

Tamil Nadu: Students Eagerly Embrace Higher Education Initiatives, Says UGC Secretary

Kozhikode Police And School Counsellors Unite Against Rising Online Crimes

Kozhikode Police And School Counsellors Unite Against Rising Online Crimes

Swedish Education Fair To Be Organised In Chennai; Register Here

Swedish Education Fair To Be Organised In Chennai; Register Here

Edu Ministry Sets Apart ₹ 100 Crore Project For Introduction Of Vedas In Curriculum

Edu Ministry Sets Apart ₹ 100 Crore Project For Introduction Of Vedas In Curriculum

AP LAWCET 2023: Phase 1 Registration Ends Tomorrow

AP LAWCET 2023: Phase 1 Registration Ends Tomorrow