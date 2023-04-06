Jharkhand education minister dies in Chennai, CM Hemant Soren confirms the news

Jharkhand education minister, Jagarnath Mahato | Twitter @Jagarnathji_mla

Chennai: Education minister of Jharkhand, Jagarnath Mahato died in Chennai on Thursday.

The CM of the state, Hemant Soren wrote on twitter, “Our tiger Jagarnath da is no more. Today, Jharkhand has lost one of its revolutionary, combative, hardworking and mass leader. Jagarnath Mahato ji passed away during treatment in Chennai. May his soul rest in peace."

अपूरणीय क्षति!

हमारे टाइगर जगरनाथ दा नहीं रहे!

आज झारखण्ड ने अपना एक महान आंदोलनकारी, जुझारू, कर्मठ और जनप्रिय नेता खो दिया। चेन्नई में इलाज के दौरान आदरणीय जगरनाथ महतो जी का निधन हो गया।

परमात्मा दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान कर शोकाकुल परिवार को दुःख की यह विकट घड़ी सहन करने की… — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 6, 2023

The 56-year-old leader had undergone lung transplant in Chennai due to Covid-19 in November 2020.

Mr Mahto, who represented the Dumri assembly seat in Giridih four times, was airlifted to Chennai after he fell ill during the budget session last month.

He is survived by a son and four daughters. The state government has declared a two-day mourning period and also cancelled a cabinet meeting scheduled this evening.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Babulal Marandi also condoled the JMM leader's death, saying, "The departure of Jagarnath Ji, who fought like a warrior while defeating the disease for a long time, is very sad. Personally, I had always admired his vitality despite political differences."

