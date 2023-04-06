 Jharkhand education minister dies in Chennai, CM Hemant Soren confirms the news
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation Jharkhand education minister dies in Chennai, CM Hemant Soren confirms the news

Jharkhand education minister dies in Chennai, CM Hemant Soren confirms the news

The CM of the state, Hemant Soren wrote on twitter, “Our tiger Jagarnath da is no more. Today, Jharkhand has lost one of its revolutionary, combative, hardworking and mass leader. Jagarnath Mahato ji passed away during treatment in Chennai. May his soul rest in peace."

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand education minister, Jagarnath Mahato | Twitter @Jagarnathji_mla

Chennai: Education minister of Jharkhand, Jagarnath Mahato died in Chennai on Thursday.

The CM of the state, Hemant Soren wrote on twitter, “Our tiger Jagarnath da is no more. Today, Jharkhand has lost one of its revolutionary, combative, hardworking and mass leader. Jagarnath Mahato ji passed away during treatment in Chennai. May his soul rest in peace."

The 56-year-old leader had undergone lung transplant in Chennai due to Covid-19 in November 2020.

Mr Mahto, who represented the Dumri assembly seat in Giridih four times, was airlifted to Chennai after he fell ill during the budget session last month.

He is survived by a son and four daughters. The state government has declared a two-day mourning period and also cancelled a cabinet meeting scheduled this evening.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Babulal Marandi also condoled the JMM leader's death, saying, "The departure of Jagarnath Ji, who fought like a warrior while defeating the disease for a long time, is very sad. Personally, I had always admired his vitality despite political differences."

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET UG 2023 registration ends today, know how to apply

NEET UG 2023 registration ends today, know how to apply

10 Centres Soon To Impart Free Training For UPSC Exams: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10 Centres Soon To Impart Free Training For UPSC Exams: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Jharkhand education minister dies in Chennai, CM Hemant Soren confirms the news

Jharkhand education minister dies in Chennai, CM Hemant Soren confirms the news

Textbooks not revised to please or offend anyone: NCERT chief

Textbooks not revised to please or offend anyone: NCERT chief

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces new talent support scheme for government school students

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces new talent support scheme for government school students