SWAYAM January 2026 Results Out: NTA Declares Scores For 69 Hybrid-Mode Courses; Check Here |

SWAYAM January 2026 Semester: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the January 2026 semester examinations for 69 SWAYAM courses conducted in hybrid mode. The results have been made available on the official SWAYAM examination website.

The hybrid-mode examinations were conducted using both computer-based testing (CBT) and pen-and-paper formats. According to the NTA notice, 3,820 candidates registered for the 69 papers, of whom 3,053 appeared for the examinations.

The results have been declared in continuation of the NTA's public notice issued on July 16, 2026. Earlier, on July 16, the agency had announced the results of 829 SWAYAM courses for which examinations were conducted in CBT mode.

SWAYAM January 2026 result: How to check scorecard

Candidates who appeared for the January 2026 semester examinations can check their results and download their scorecards by visiting the NTA SWAYAM examination website.

To access the result, candidates will need to log in using their application number and password. After logging in, candidates can download and print their scorecards for reference.

The final scorecard and certificates will be issued by the respective National Coordinators of the courses.

SWAYAM January 2026 courses

The 69 courses for which results have now been declared are from different disciplines and are coordinated by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

The courses include subjects in agriculture, computer science, education, tourism, humanities, library and information science, languages, mathematics and management.

Among the courses are Indian Agricultural Development, Fundamentals of Computer Systems, Introduction to Information Technology, Data Science and Big Data, Design and Facilitation of E-Learning Courses, Tourism Marketing, Counselling Psychology, Statistics in Psychology and Indian English Literature.

The list also includes courses such as Mandarin (Chinese) for Beginners, General Principles of Writing, Feature Writing, Short Story, Writing for Media: Radio and Television, Literary Criticism and Theory, American Literature, Basic Mathematics, Soft Skills and Business Communication.

Candidates who need clarification regarding the results can contact the NTA through email at swayam@nta.ac.in or call the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000.