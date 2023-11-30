 Suspect Identified And Booked For Abetting Suicide Of 18-Year-Old College Student
Police have registered a case against a suspect for allegedly abetting the suicide of his female college friend. The accused has not been arrested yet.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
Representational Photo

Thane, Nov 30 (PTI): Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 18-year-old female college friend in Maharashtra's Thane city earlier this year, an official said on Thursday.

The victim hanged herself to death on July 7 at her residence. She and the accused studied in the same college in the city, he said.

The offence was registered at the Wagle Estate police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) based on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother.

"The complainant told the police that the accused and her daughter were friends since June 2022 and studied in the same college. The accused used to call her son and talk to the victim. Whenever the victim tried to avoid him, he would force her to talk to him," the official said.

In May, he also sent a WhatsApp message to the victim's brother, asking him whether she has run away with anybody and that he would visit their home to see if anything of that sort has happened. Earlier in April, he had also slapped the victim publicly, the police said.

In July, he again sent a WhatsApp message on the phone of the victim's brother containing abuses and threats, they added.

The accused has not been arrested yet and investigation into the case is on, the police said.

article-image

