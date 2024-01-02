Suresh Gosavi Takes Charge as Acting VC of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University

Dr. Suresh Wamangir Gosavi | SPPU

On Monday, the Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University, Suresh Gosavi, assumed additional responsibility as the head of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), the Times of India reported. This additional charge is for a period of six months or until the appointment of a full-time Vice-Chancellor. The search committee, tasked with selecting a new VC for Bamu, is scheduled to conduct interviews with shortlisted candidates on January 4.

Pramod Yeole, the 16th full-time VC of Bamu, concluded his term on December 31. In the exercise of powers granted under Section 11(8) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, Maharashtra Governor and ex-officio Chancellor Ramesh Bais appointed Suresh Gosavi to this additional responsibility.

Interviews slated for Jan 4

The candidates shortlisted for the VC position include Vilas Kharat, Sanjay Dhole, Jyoti Jadhav, Vijay Phulari, and Rajendra Kakde. Originally slated for December 19, the interviews were postponed to January 4 at the chancellor's request for personal reasons, a senior official from Bamu told TOI.

Established on August 23, 1958, Bamu is recognized as one of the oldest universities in India, with jurisdiction over Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, and Osmanabad districts, boasting a student strength of over 4 lakh.