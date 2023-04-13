 Surat students develop robot that can walk and pull a rickshaw
Surat students develop robot that can walk and pull a rickshaw

It is powered by a battery that can be recharged timely. The students who developed the robot intend to add more functionality to it so that it can be utilised broadly even though its upper body is only a design element.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Robot pulling a rickshaw | PTI

Surat: A group of four students have designed a robot here, the robot can walk like a human and even pull a rickshaw. It took 25 days and Rs. 30,000 of investment to build the robot, according to PTI.

Tamil Nadu student invents eyeglasses to prevent drivers from falling asleep while driving
Maurya Shivam, one of the students who developed the robot, told PTI, "This robot is not my first attempt, I have already worked on several other robots which are used in different fields for various purposes. This robot has been made after in-depth study about humans, focusing on their legs, especially the way they walk - it was designed based on that."

He also stated that successful tests have been conducted for its walking on the road. "This is our prototype which we have tested on the road. And this is not completed yet, work still remains to be done on its leg, hand, head and face. We have tried to create it as same as how a normal human walks," he added.

(with PTI inputs)

