Supreme Court To Likely Deliver Final Verdict On NEET UG Row Today, Counselling To Begin Tomorrow

The Supreme Court will most likely announce its final verdict today on the National Eligibility and Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 retest. The hearing, which will be presided over by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justices J.B. Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, will begin at 10:30 am.

The panel is anticipated to issue its final decision today, with the medical entrance exam counselling session set to begin tomorrow, July 24.

During the Supreme Court hearing on Monday, the court directed the IIT-Delhi director to form a three-member group to form an opinion on the correct solution to a NEET UG Physics exam question that resulted in 44 candidates achieving the top positions. The committee has to respond to the registrar by noon today.

The order comes after some students challenged the decision of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to award marks for two options for the question. The students alleged that the NTA's decision was incorrect and sought the court's intervention.

“One of the questions of the NEET-UG 24 exam read as follows. As indicated in the question as framed of which students had to select one option as their answer. In order to resolve the issue as regards the correct answer, we are of the considered view that an expert opinion should be sought from IIT Delhi. We request the Director of IIT Delhi to constitute a team of three experts of the subject concerned. The expert team constituted by the Director is requested to formulate the opinion on the correct option and remit the opinion to the Registrar by 12 noon tomorrow. The Registrar General is requested to communicate the order to the IIT Delhi Director so that expeditious steps for the preparation of the opinion can be taken.”