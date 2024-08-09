Supreme Court To Hear NEET PG 2024 Postponement Plea Over Delayed Exam City Allotment Today

Supreme Court of India | PTI

The Supreme Court has received a plea requesting a postponement of the NEET PG exam. The petition will be heard by the Supreme Court today, August 9, 2024.



The National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) is scheduled for August 11, 2024. On August 8, the NBEMS distributed the admission cards for the NEET PG 2024 exam.



The petitioner has voiced worries regarding the difficulties that applicants face as a result of the exam cities' being assigned so close to the exam date. The petitioner argues that because of the short notice period and the escalating cost of airfare, it has become very challenging for students to plan their travel to the cities to which they have been assigned.



Yesterday morning, lawyer Anas Tanwir presented the urgent hearing plea to India's Chief Justice, DY Chandrachud.



What Does The Plea Say?



On July 31, the candidates were assigned to their NEET PG 2024 exam centres. Nonetheless, the petitioner asserts that students are finding it extremely challenging to make travel plans to the destinations of their choosing due to the short notice.



In order to avoid exam fraud and ensure a flawless examination, the exam towns and centres were chosen only a few days prior to the exam's scheduled date.



To eliminate any possibility of procedural arbitrariness, the petitioner requests that applicants be informed of the normalisation formula for each of the four sets of question papers in addition to postponing the exam.

Exam Details

The National Eligibility and Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) is scheduled to be administered by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Sunday, August 11, 2024.



On a single day, there would be just one session for the NEET PG 2024 exam. The test will be administered to the candidates using a computer-based approach. The authorised plan states that multiple-choice exam questions will be included in the question paper. There are four response choices or diversions available in English only for each of the 200 questions on the test.