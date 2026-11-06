Supreme Court Closes Law Admission Age Limit Case As BCI Removes Upper-Age Restrictions For 3-Year & 5-Year LLB Courses | AI Representational Image

New Delhi, Nov 6: The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it has withdrawn the upper-age restrictions for admission to three-year and five-year law degree programmes, paving the way for aspirants of all age groups to pursue legal education.

Taking note of the BCI's decision, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana disposed of the plea filed against the age restriction.

Supreme Court's Earlier Stay On Restrictions

In March 2017, the top court had stayed the decision of the Bar Council of India (BCI) prescribing an upper age limit of 22 years for the five-year LLB course and 45 years for the three-year course.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by one Rishabh Duggal challenging a 2016 BCI circular that had reinstated Clause 28 of Schedule III of the Rules of Legal Education, 2008.

The provision prescribed a maximum age limit of 20 years for admission to the five-year integrated law programme.

BCI Confirms Withdrawal Of Age Limits

Advocate Radhika Gautam, appearing for the council, apprised the bench that the BCI's General Council had resolved to withdraw the age restrictions.

In view of the subsequent resolution, the bench disposed of the petition as having become infructuous.

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Court Had Sought BCI's Clarification

On September 25, the bench had asked the BCI to clarify its stand on whether it is willing to withdraw the upper age limit prescribed for admission to five-year integrated law courses.

The BCI had originally prescribed an upper age limit of 20 years for general-category candidates and 22 years for candidates belonging to SC, ST and backward communities for admission to five-year integrated law courses under Clause 28 of the Rules of Legal Education, 2008.

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