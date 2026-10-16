Sudha Murty Launches 'Detective Gopi', Fifth Book In The Gopi Diaries Series, At Gurugram School | X - mrsfunnybones

Mumbai: Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty launched Detective Gopi, the fifth book in her popular The Gopi Diaries series, at Heritage Xperiential Learning School in Sector 64, Gurugram, on Friday.

Published by HarperCollins in collaboration with Koolskool, the book follows Gopi, the canine protagonist, whose summer getaway to the banks of the River Shubhada turns into a mystery-solving adventure.

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Students interact with Sudha Murty

The launch featured an unveiling of the book and an interactive session in which students discussed their favourite books, preferred genres and reading interests with Murty. Students also shared personalised messages and reflections on meeting the author.

Sangeeta Kapoor, principal of the school, said the interaction reflected its emphasis on experiential learning.

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“Meaningful learning happens when children connect ideas and experiences beyond the classroom,” she said, adding that engaging with an author whose stories have inspired generations encourages students to read, ask questions and develop their imagination.

Encouraging curiosity and literary engagement

The event highlighted the school’s efforts to connect students with authors and other accomplished individuals, encouraging curiosity and a deeper engagement with literature.

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