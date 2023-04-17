Studying in Australia? Here are five reasons why your student visa might get rejected

Australian authorities had rejected nearly 50% of the study visa applications from India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka in 2022. |

As an International student influencer, I'm aware that applying for an Australian student visa can be a stressful process. While making an application, aspiring students often tend to make many mistakes that might lead to visa refusals. Let’s discuss 5 reasons why your Australian Visa might get rejected!

Incomplete or inaccurate information: At times, applicants fail to give out all necessary information about their marital status, education, family and financial. If the department finds inaccurate or irrelevant information while making document checks then your visa has a chance of getting rejected. Failure to meet eligibility requirements: Each visa category has its own set of eligibility requirements such as age, health, character, and education. The visa may be rejected if the applicant does not meet these criteria. For instance, if the department doesn’t believe that you have adequate amount of financial support then your visa might be up for rejection. Another common example is when candidates fail to meet the requirement of English language proficiency. If you are unable to get the required scores in English assessments and apply for subclass 485 visas anyway, your visa resolution status might be affected. So, it is crucial for you to satisfy the eligibility criteria.

Sarvani Swayam Pakula |

3. Authenticity of the documents: Whenever you apply for any visa, one of the penultimate steps is uploading all the required documents. You tend to upload documents like your passport, Aadhar if you are from India, academic documents etc. The department makes sure the documents are verified and colleges use various third-party platforms to check the authenticity of the documents of every applicant. Uploading all necessary authentic documents leads to a better visa approval rate.

4. Previous immigration or visa issues: If the applicant has violated immigration or visa rules in the past such as overstaying a visa, her application may be rejected. However, it is not a proven fact that if your previous visa has been rejected your future visas would also be rejected. The approval heavily depends on the case officer handling your file.

5. Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTEs) : This is nothing but Statement of Purpose (SOP) for the immigration department to verify if you are a genuine temporary entrant or not. If the claims made in the SOP and the information present on your file does not add up, your visa approval might be affected.

As an aspiring international student, it becomes quite crucial to meticulously take all steps in the right direction to have your visa approved. Always make sure that you take second or third opinions and do not go by only one education agent or follow a single person on the internet when it comes to taking decisions about your visa applications.

The author is a freelance content writer at Insider Guides, an international student platform in Australia.