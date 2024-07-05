 Study In Poland: Indian Students Embrace New Online Visa Application System
Students who wish to study in Poland must submit their national study visa applications using the e-consult system as of July 2, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 05:11 PM IST
Jagiellonian University in Cracow |

The Polish Embassy in India revealed new technique, simplifying the application process for Indian students. Students who wish to study in Poland must submit their national study visa applications using the e-consult system as of July 2, 2024.

The order of registration will determine which appointments are allotted for the visa application, guaranteeing a well-organised and effective procedure, as reported by Schengen.news.

Visa Types:

C-Type Visa (Short-term): Valid for up to 90 days, suitable for short courses or exchange programmes.

D-Type Visa (Long-term): Renewable, valid for over 90 days, usually up to one year, and is the most common for students enrolling in degree programmes.

Popularity and Rejection Rates:

According to schengen.news report, In 2023, Indian students made up 30% of the international student population in Poland, with over 3,000 Indian students registering. Despite Poland’s popularity among Indian students, approximately 18% of their visa applications were rejected.

Cost of Studying in Poland:

Tuition Fees: Range from INR 2 lakh ($2,395) to INR 7 lakh ($8,383) per year, which is significantly lower than in other EU countries, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Living Expenses: Average around INR 6 lakh ($7,183) per year, including accommodation, food, transport, and personal expenses.

For more updates, Indian students are advised to keep checking the official website.

