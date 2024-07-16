 Study In Germany: Apply Now For Master International And Development Economics At HTW Berlin
Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
Hochschule für Technik und Wirtschaft |

Hochschule für Technik und Wirtschaft (HTW Berlin) has announced the commencement of applications for the Master International and Development Economics programme for the year 2025. Here's all you need to know about applying:

Programme Details:

The programme is open to candidates holding a first university degree with 180 ECTS (or equivalent).

Last Date to apply:

With DAAD scholarship: August 31, 2024

Without DAAD scholarship: September 30, 2024 

English Language Requirement:

Applicants who have completed their education in English must provide official proof of instruction language.

For those whose education was not in English, English language proficiency must be demonstrated through one of the following: IELTS (grade 7.0), CAE (all levels), CPE (all levels), TOEFL (computer-based: 237, paper-based: 580, internet-based: 96), TOEIC (800 or higher), or BEC Higher.

These scores should not be older than two years.

Documents Required:

Updated and signed CV in Europass format.

Dated and signed letter of motivation.

Proof of English language proficiency.

Copy of passport.

Secondary School Leaving Certificate indicating the graduation date.

Application Process:

Ensure all admission criteria are met.

Fill out the MIDE application form and upload all the necessary documents.

Applicants seeking the DAAD scholarship must provide proof of professional experience and a letter of recommendation.

The application process does not include academic letters of reference.

article-image

Scholarship Opportunities:

Scholarships are available for candidates from developing countries who have at least two years of professional experience post-graduation.

Prospective students are encouraged to visit the HTW Berlin website for detailed information regarding the programme and application procedures. 

