Study Abroad | New Zealand Announces Acceptance Of IELTS One Skill Retake

representative image

New Zealand has announced that the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) One Skill Retake option is now approved. This was made public on Thursday. A test taker may retake the hearing, reading, writing, or speaking portion of the exam if they fall short of their goal score in any of the four categories.

This decision was took by Immigration New Zealand following their recognition of the IELTS One Skill Retake as a legitimate and trustworthy tool for assessing English language competency. This ensures compliance with the rigorous standards for international migration to New Zealand.

Currently, this option is available at specific IELTS testing locations across the globe. Those who want to retake the IELTS One Skill will receive a second Test Report Form (TRF) with their revised results.

The updated TRF can be utilized for educational endeavors as well as for immigration. Test takers are free to select either their original or amended TRF, based on their preference and the result of the retest they chose for a particular ability.

Over 900 organizations currently accept the retake of a single IELTS skill for registration within their respective sectors and beyond. These organizations include UK Visas and Immigration, the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency, National Boards, Engineers Australia, and Chartered Accountants ANZ.