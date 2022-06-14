Students welcomed with flowers & decorations, Telangana schools resume

IStock images

Telangana's schools reopened on Monday following the summer holiday, as fears of COVID-19 have faded. For the first time in two years, schools have started on time following the summer vacation. From this academic year, the state government has mandated English as a language of instruction in government schools from Grades 1 through 8.

Teachers at some state government schools decorated the buildings to commemorate the event, while others greeted the kids with flowers.

P Sabita Indra Reddy, the state education minister, visited a government school in the city and urged parents to enrol their children in state-run schools because the government is working hard to provide the best education to pupils, including English medium education.

According to the minister, nearly one lakh government school teachers have received training to enable them to teach in the English medium.