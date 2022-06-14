e-Paper Get App

Students welcomed with flowers & decorations, Telangana schools resume

For the first time in two years, schools have started on time following the summer vacation.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
IStock images

Telangana's schools reopened on Monday following the summer holiday, as fears of COVID-19 have faded. For the first time in two years, schools have started on time following the summer vacation. From this academic year, the state government has mandated English as a language of instruction in government schools from Grades 1 through 8.

Teachers at some state government schools decorated the buildings to commemorate the event, while others greeted the kids with flowers.

P Sabita Indra Reddy, the state education minister, visited a government school in the city and urged parents to enrol their children in state-run schools because the government is working hard to provide the best education to pupils, including English medium education.

According to the minister, nearly one lakh government school teachers have received training to enable them to teach in the English medium.

Read Also
Tenth grade students of Telangana school caught consuming liquor
article-image
HomeEducationStudents welcomed with flowers & decorations, Telangana schools resume

RECENT STORIES

Presidential polls: Congress leaders to attend Mamata Banerjee's opposition meet tomorrow in Delhi

Presidential polls: Congress leaders to attend Mamata Banerjee's opposition meet tomorrow in Delhi

Israel issues highest travel warning to Istanbul, asks its nationals to leave Turkey amid possible...

Israel issues highest travel warning to Istanbul, asks its nationals to leave Turkey amid possible...

Battle of Donbas: Last bridge to Severodonetsk cut, civilians now trapped in city

Battle of Donbas: Last bridge to Severodonetsk cut, civilians now trapped in city

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: New Chief of Defence Staff to be appointed 'soon'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: New Chief of Defence Staff to be appointed 'soon'

Maharashtra: Hacked website of Thane Police restored, Cyber Cell ordered to investigate

Maharashtra: Hacked website of Thane Police restored, Cyber Cell ordered to investigate