Students Urge Class Cancellation For Emotional Recovery Following India's CWC Final Loss To Australia

In the aftermath of India's heart-wrenching six-wicket defeat to Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final, a student's impassioned plea for a collective day off from classes to recover emotionally has resonated with many across the nation.

Led by Rohit Sharma, India's cricket team entered the final with an impeccable record, having triumphed in all ten of their previous matches. However, Pat Cummins and his Australian squad demonstrated their mettle once again in the ICC finals, clinching their sixth ODI World Cup title at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Students appeal post match

Amid the collective disappointment gripping the nation, a student took to the micro-blogging site ‘X’ to share a screenshot of a heartfelt appeal to their institution. The user @lawyerussy conveyed a poignant message on behalf of the student community, urging the cancellation of all classes on Monday, November 20, for a day of "physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual recovery."

Another incident

The incident reportedly unfolded at the National Law School of India University, where the devastating loss prompted this unique request for respite. Meanwhile, in Faridabad, DAV Public School decided to postpone unit tests for several classes in response to multiple requests from students, following the India-Australia ODI World Cup final. The circular, released on Friday, disclosed the school's decision to reschedule the tests originally slated for November 20 to the following day.

