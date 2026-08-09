‘Students Told How Low To Bow To PM Modi, Stand During Vedic Mantras’: Owaisi Questions IIT Delhi Convocation Protocol

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has criticised the protocols reportedly followed during IIT Delhi’s 57th convocation, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ceremony and awarded medals to top-performing students.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Owaisi claimed that students were allegedly instructed on how low they should bow their heads while meeting the Prime Minister. He also questioned reports that attendees were required to stand while Vedic mantras were being recited during the ceremony.

Owaisi Raises Constitutional Concerns

Owaisi argued that the reported use of Vedic mantras at a state-funded educational institution raises questions under Article 28 of the Constitution, which deals with religious instruction in educational institutions wholly maintained out of state funds.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also invoked Article 51A(h), which calls upon citizens to develop a scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform.

“Scientific temper has been thrown into a dustbin,” Owaisi said while criticising what he described as the reported protocols at the convocation.

‘Stand Against Government When It Takes Wrong Step’

Owaisi further urged students across the country to understand national interest as including the responsibility to question the government when they believe it has taken a wrong step.

“I remind all students of India that national interest also means that whenever a government takes a wrong step, you should stand against it,” he said.

PM Modi Attends IIT Delhi Convocation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended IIT Delhi’s 57th convocation on August 8, 2026, where he awarded medals to top-performing students. More than 3,000 students graduated during the ceremony.

Owaisi’s remarks came amid reports about the protocols allegedly communicated to students ahead of the Prime Minister’s interaction with them, including instructions regarding bowing and standing during the recitation of Vedic mantras.

The AIMIM chief framed the issue as one concerning constitutional values in educational institutions, urging students to question practices and government decisions they believe conflict with those principles.