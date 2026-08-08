PM Narendra Modi Unveils 'Param Pragya' AI Supercomputer At IIT Delhi, Giving Major Boost To Advanced Computing & Research | Video | X / IANS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Param Pragya, an AI-powered high-performance supercomputing facility established at the Sonipat Campus of IIT Delhi.

According to the PMO, the state-of-the-art Param Pragya facility is expected to significantly enhance the institute's capabilities in AI, data science, advanced computing, and interdisciplinary research.

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Participating in the 57th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, PM Modi conferred the Institute's most prestigious honours, including the President's Gold Medal, Director's Gold Medal, Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, and Perfect Ten Gold Medals, to the meritorious students.

He also addressed over 3000 graduating students, including 587 PhD scholars, conferred their degrees during the ceremony.

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The Chairperson of the Board of Governors (BoG) for IIT Delhi, Harish Salve, and the Director of the institute, Prof Rangan Banerjee, felicitated Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi hailed PM Modi's vision and termed IIT Delhi a "living example of this transformation."

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"Prime Minister Modi's vision has made our education ecosystem learner-centric, research-driven, and future-ready. Prime Minister Modi has instilled new confidence in India's institutions that our campuses are capable of producing not just graduates, but innovators, researchers, and nation builders. IIT Delhi stands as a living example of this transformation," the newly appointed Education Minister said.

Earlier on Friday, announcing his attendance at the event, PM Modi lauded IIT Delhi's contribution to research and innovation in the country.

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"At 11 AM tomorrow, 8th August, I will be attending the Convocation Ceremony at IIT Delhi. I look forward to being among the students and teachers of this pioneering institution. IIT Delhi has always made a rich contribution in the fields of research and innovation," the Prime Minister posted on X on Friday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)