Students to hold mega twitter campaign tomorrow at 8 pm for alternative assessment method

The Supreme Court will consider students' appeal for hybrid examinations on February 21, and students are planning a massive Twitter campaign tomorrow to demand internal exams for all over offline exams before the hearing to highlight their issue.



An association named All India JEE-NEET Students Association (AJINSA) has announced in its tweet, "All board students, it's very important to pressurize authorities for #InternalAssessmentForAll. Our case is listed on 21Feb, it's very important to trend on Saturday &Sunday which will highlight our genuine concerns. Mega campaign on 19&20 Feb. Let's unite for justice." (sic)

Rishav Chaudhary, a student wrote in his tweet, "So far there was an only online exam, now the offline exams are happening simultaneously, the work of any child is incomplete, math, science, it is not practiced at all. Help PM help please start the online exam."

Along with this around 1000 students have signed an online petition demanding the Internal assessment for all.

ALSO READ Students demand Internal Assessment Exam over Offline board exam

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 01:23 PM IST