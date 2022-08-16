Students marooned after Mahanadi river enters school premises, 60 rescued

Following the inflow of Mahanadi River water into the residential school grounds, over 600 kids from Saraswati Sishu Bidyamandir at Gatiroutpatana under the Cuttack Sadar block were marooned. 60 students have already been saved so far, according to local media reports.

Rescue operations are in progress. Teams from the fire department were taking the students to safe locations.

Due to the flood situation in the Mahanadi river basin, all schools in the Jagatsinghpur district will be closed till August 17.

The Nayagarh district administration also announced the closure of 32 schools in 3 blocks for two days due to the flood situation.

11 schools in Gania, 2 in Khandapada, and 12 in Bhapur will remain closed till August 17, per the official order. Although classes are still suspended, teachers are expected to be present in the buildings.

Notably, four teams of the Odisha Fire Services, each with seven members and the requisite tools, have been sent to the district's flood-affected districts.