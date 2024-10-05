Students Can Now Pursue Two Degrees Simultaneously At DU; How Will It Work? All You Need To Know

Delhi University | File Photo

Delhi University (DU) is now offering students a chance to study two degree programmes simultaneously, as per latest reports. The official notification specifies that the first degree must be obtained normally from any DU college while the candidates will have to pursue the second degree through the School of Open Learning's open and distance learning (ODL) programme. The notification is not for students pursuing PhD courses.

The notification applies to students who are either currently enrolled in DU or are in the process of enrolling into degree programmes at DU. However, students cannot pursue academic programmes that are similar in concept and nature to one another, PTI reported. The report further explained with an example, students cannot pursue BCom (Hons) and BCom (Pass) simultaneously.

Important guidelines:

-It should also be noted that students will have to fulfill all the the requirements of both the degrees independently without any relaxation. The classes, assignments, exams, projects amongst other things must be submitted and attended to with diligence as per requirements.

-Meanwhile, if a situation so arises that the students have same courses in both the enrolled progammes, then they will first study the course of the programme they first enrolled in.

-The similar courses in the second programme will then be replaced with new alternatives.

-It is also worth mentioning that students will have to work on a separate research topic or project work which is a requirement in the fourth year of the UG programme. Moreover, the students will not be permitted to get a major or minor in any area by combining credits from the two distinct programs.



-In undergraduate programs, students are required to finish prerequisite courses like Environmental Science (EVS) or Ability Enhancement Courses (AEC) for the degree in which they initially enrol. These courses will be substituted with appropriate replacement courses if they are also necessary for the second-degree program. A student pursuing two undergraduate degrees, for example, would take EVS and the AEC language as part of their regular program, but for their second ODL degree, they could take a Value Addition Course (VAC), a Skill Enhancement Course (SEC), or a different AEC language.

With inputs from PTI