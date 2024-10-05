 Students Can Now Pursue Two Degrees Simultaneously At DU; How Will It Work? All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationStudents Can Now Pursue Two Degrees Simultaneously At DU; How Will It Work? All You Need To Know

Students Can Now Pursue Two Degrees Simultaneously At DU; How Will It Work? All You Need To Know

The official notification specifies that the first degree must be obtained normally from any DU college while the candidates will have to pursue the second degree through the School of Open Learning's open and distance learning (ODL) programme.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Delhi University | File Photo

Delhi University (DU) is now offering students a chance to study two degree programmes simultaneously, as per latest reports. The official notification specifies that the first degree must be obtained normally from any DU college while the candidates will have to pursue the second degree through the School of Open Learning's open and distance learning (ODL) programme. The notification is not for students pursuing PhD courses.

The notification applies to students who are either currently enrolled in DU or are in the process of enrolling into degree programmes at DU. However, students cannot pursue academic programmes that are similar in concept and nature to one another, PTI reported. The report further explained with an example, students cannot pursue BCom (Hons) and BCom (Pass) simultaneously.

Important guidelines:

-It should also be noted that students will have to fulfill all the the requirements of both the degrees independently without any relaxation. The classes, assignments, exams, projects amongst other things must be submitted and attended to with diligence as per requirements.

FPJ Shorts
Not Kauwa Biryani But Chooha Mithai: Rats Seen Eating Sweets On Sale Inside Delhi Shop; Video Emerges
Not Kauwa Biryani But Chooha Mithai: Rats Seen Eating Sweets On Sale Inside Delhi Shop; Video Emerges
Goa Board HSSC 2025 Exam Postponed Due To Clash With JEE Main Exam; Check Updated Time Table Here
Goa Board HSSC 2025 Exam Postponed Due To Clash With JEE Main Exam; Check Updated Time Table Here
Katrina Kaif Was Spotted With A Diabetes Monitor Patch; Know All About This Helpful Medical Device
Katrina Kaif Was Spotted With A Diabetes Monitor Patch; Know All About This Helpful Medical Device
Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Arbaz Patel Runs & Embraces Nikki Tamboli As Contestants Reunite In Show (Video)
Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Arbaz Patel Runs & Embraces Nikki Tamboli As Contestants Reunite In Show (Video)

-Meanwhile, if a situation so arises that the students have same courses in both the enrolled progammes, then they will first study the course of the programme they first enrolled in.

Read Also
DU UG Admission 2024: Mop Up Round Registration Window Now Open; Check Details Here
article-image

-The similar courses in the second programme will then be replaced with new alternatives.

-It is also worth mentioning that students will have to work on a separate research topic or project work which is a requirement in the fourth year of the UG programme. Moreover, the students will not be permitted to get a major or minor in any area by combining credits from the two distinct programs.

-In undergraduate programs, students are required to finish prerequisite courses like Environmental Science (EVS) or Ability Enhancement Courses (AEC) for the degree in which they initially enrol. These courses will be substituted with appropriate replacement courses if they are also necessary for the second-degree program. A student pursuing two undergraduate degrees, for example, would take EVS and the AEC language as part of their regular program, but for their second ODL degree, they could take a Value Addition Course (VAC), a Skill Enhancement Course (SEC), or a different AEC language.

With inputs from PTI

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa Board HSSC 2025 Exam Postponed Due To Clash With JEE Main Exam; Check Updated Time Table Here

Goa Board HSSC 2025 Exam Postponed Due To Clash With JEE Main Exam; Check Updated Time Table Here

Students Can Now Pursue Two Degrees Simultaneously At DU; How Will It Work? All You Need To Know

Students Can Now Pursue Two Degrees Simultaneously At DU; How Will It Work? All You Need To Know

Indian Bank LCO 2024 Exam: Admit Card OUT; Check Exam Pattern Here

Indian Bank LCO 2024 Exam: Admit Card OUT; Check Exam Pattern Here

SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2024: Objection Window Extended Till October 8; Check Full Details Here

SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2024: Objection Window Extended Till October 8; Check Full Details Here

UP Police Constable Result 2024 To Be Declared By October End, CM Yogi Adityanath Asks To Accelerate...

UP Police Constable Result 2024 To Be Declared By October End, CM Yogi Adityanath Asks To Accelerate...