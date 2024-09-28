 DU UG Admission 2024: Mop Up Round Registration Window Now Open; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDU UG Admission 2024: Mop Up Round Registration Window Now Open; Check Details Here

DU UG Admission 2024: Mop Up Round Registration Window Now Open; Check Details Here

On September 27, 2024, at 5 p.m., registration for the DU UG mop-up round admission opened and will run until September 29, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
DU UG Admission 2024: Mop Up Round Registration Window Now Open; Check Details Here | Representational Pic

A mop-up round of undergraduate (UG) admissions has been announced by the University of Delhi (DU) in order to fill open seats in a few institutions and programs. The list of open positions was released at 5:00 PM on September 27, 2024. Candidates can view the seats that are available by going to admissions.uod.ac.in, the official website.

Based on the program-specific eligibility and the qualifying examination merit score, candidates will be admitted in the mop-up round.

On September 27, 2024, at 5 p.m., registration for the DU UG mop-up round admission opened and will run until September 29, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

Applications for colleges and programs will be accepted from September 30, 2024, at 5 p.m., until October 2, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. In comparison to the DU UG mop-up round, the colleges will choose and award admissions from October 3 (2 PM) to October 5 (5 PM). October 6, 2024, at 5 PM is the deadline for paying the admission fee for DU admission.

Application fees

The General/EWS/OBC-NCL registration fee is Rs 250. It is Rs 100 for candidates who are SC, ST, or PwBD. The letter states that candidates who have registered via the CSAS site are exempt from paying the registration cost. For new registrations, however, the registration money is not refundable.

FPJ Shorts
Ranbir Kapoor Launches Lifestyle & Fashion Brand ARKS On His 42nd Birthday (VIDEO)
Ranbir Kapoor Launches Lifestyle & Fashion Brand ARKS On His 42nd Birthday (VIDEO)
Mira-Bhayandar: Govt Sanctions Posts For New Court In Mira Road; Operations To Begin By January 2025
Mira-Bhayandar: Govt Sanctions Posts For New Court In Mira Road; Operations To Begin By January 2025
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Naach-Gaana' Remark On Ram Mandir's Consecration Ceremony Sparks Outrage In BJP
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Naach-Gaana' Remark On Ram Mandir's Consecration Ceremony Sparks Outrage In BJP
Pakistan: Imran Khan's Party To Hold Protest Today As Administration Ramps Up Security, Gears For Stronger Crackdown
Pakistan: Imran Khan's Party To Hold Protest Today As Administration Ramps Up Security, Gears For Stronger Crackdown

How to apply?

Read Also
St Stephen's College Appeals Against Delhi HC Decision To Admit 7 DU-Allocated Students
article-image

-Go to ugadmission.uod.ac.in/mopup, the official website, and select New Registration.
-Provide the required information to complete your profile.
-Verify that the grades entered in the section on academic details are accurate.
-Access the dashboard and choose the colleges and programs.
-Pay the necessary payments and wait for the college to approve your admission.
-The confirmation page needs to be saved by the candidates and printed out for future use.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UGC NET June Results 2024 OUT Soon; Check On NTA's Website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET June Results 2024 OUT Soon; Check On NTA's Website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

IIT Mandi Celebrates 12th Convocation; Awards Degrees To 636 Students

IIT Mandi Celebrates 12th Convocation; Awards Degrees To 636 Students

DU UG Admission 2024: Mop Up Round Registration Window Now Open; Check Details Here

DU UG Admission 2024: Mop Up Round Registration Window Now Open; Check Details Here

India Post Releases Special Covers For Bloomingdales Pre-Primary And Jasudben ML School

India Post Releases Special Covers For Bloomingdales Pre-Primary And Jasudben ML School

Assam ADRE Grade 3 HSSLC Level 2024 Answer Key OUT, Check How To Raise Objection

Assam ADRE Grade 3 HSSLC Level 2024 Answer Key OUT, Check How To Raise Objection