DU UG Admission 2024: Mop Up Round Registration Window Now Open; Check Details Here | Representational Pic

A mop-up round of undergraduate (UG) admissions has been announced by the University of Delhi (DU) in order to fill open seats in a few institutions and programs. The list of open positions was released at 5:00 PM on September 27, 2024. Candidates can view the seats that are available by going to admissions.uod.ac.in, the official website.

Based on the program-specific eligibility and the qualifying examination merit score, candidates will be admitted in the mop-up round.



On September 27, 2024, at 5 p.m., registration for the DU UG mop-up round admission opened and will run until September 29, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

Applications for colleges and programs will be accepted from September 30, 2024, at 5 p.m., until October 2, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. In comparison to the DU UG mop-up round, the colleges will choose and award admissions from October 3 (2 PM) to October 5 (5 PM). October 6, 2024, at 5 PM is the deadline for paying the admission fee for DU admission.

Application fees



The General/EWS/OBC-NCL registration fee is Rs 250. It is Rs 100 for candidates who are SC, ST, or PwBD. The letter states that candidates who have registered via the CSAS site are exempt from paying the registration cost. For new registrations, however, the registration money is not refundable.

How to apply?

-Go to ugadmission.uod.ac.in/mopup, the official website, and select New Registration.

-Provide the required information to complete your profile.

-Verify that the grades entered in the section on academic details are accurate.

-Access the dashboard and choose the colleges and programs.

-Pay the necessary payments and wait for the college to approve your admission.

-The confirmation page needs to be saved by the candidates and printed out for future use.